Free parking extended in downtown Rochester parking ramps

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drivers can now park for free for up to two hours in Rochester’s public parking ramps.

The city says it is expanding free parking from one hour to two in an effort to encourage more downtown visits.

“There is so much to do in downtown Rochester,” says Ia Xiong, Rochester’s transit and parking systems manager. “We are giving visitors a chance to stay a little longer and give a downtown business a try while still taking advantage of free short-term parking in the ramps.”

The city says this move comes after business owners expressed the need to stimulate activity after such a long period of restrictions due to COVID-19.

“Parking is free over 75% of the time in downtown Rochester,” says Xiong. “And with thousands of spaces at meters, in surface lots and in ramps, you can always find a place to park.”

Fees will still apply to vehicles parked in the ramps for longer than two hours.