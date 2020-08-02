Free mask distribution in Rochester Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A free drive-thru mask handout happened Monday at 125 Live.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will be distributing the masks from 9 am until 2 pm in the lower west side parking lot. The Chamber says it has gotten 148,000 disposable masks from Minnesota state government and its “goal is to ensure that employees and customers of local businesses and non-profits within the county have access to masks.”

Masks will be handed out on a first come-first served basis. Businesses can request up to five boxes containing 50 masks each. The Chamber is asking anyone requesting masks to bring a business card with them.