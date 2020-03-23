Free lunch and snack program underway for Winnebago County students

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A “Grab and Go” lunch and snack program is available for students in Winnebago County.

The Forest City Community School District will offer daily, Monday-Friday, pickup at six locations. Children must be present to receive the free meals.

The pickup locations are:

Forest City - In front of the Forest City High School 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Crystal Lake - Kluver Community Center parking lot 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Woden - St. John's Lutheran Church parking lot 11:40 a.m. - 11:55 a.m.

Hanlontown - Hanlontown bus stop 11 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Fertile - Public Library parking lot 11:20 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.

Leland - In front of the Leland Post Office Noon - 12:15 p.m.

"Parents do not need to be present if a student is able to pick up the meal on their own,” says School Food Service Director Glenda Keough. “It's important that everyone understands that this is a "grab and go" option and meals should not be consumed at the pickup location. In addition, meals that are not consumed immediately should be refrigerated."

There will be five rotating sack lunch options, two of which will include a hot entree. The hot entree selection is a pizza slice or chicken tenders. A sample sack lunch includes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, applesauce cup, carroteenies, a ranch cup, and milk.

"We surveyed our school district community to get a sense of how many people would be interested in this pickup option and we will make necessary adjustments to quantities as we progress next week," says Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.