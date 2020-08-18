Free internet service in the works for public housing sites

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As students prepare to head back to school not every family has access to internet at home.

It's a necessity now more than ever as many schools resume classes with distance learning.

There's now a new pilot program in the works that would provide wi-fi to three Rochester public housing sites for free.

The sites include Homestead Terrace, Homestead Green and Westwood townhouses.

On Tuesday Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority approved the installation of the community wi-fi.

The project is set to provide necessary hardware for up to 300 users within 1,000 feet of each property.

Housing director Dave Dunn says one of the main reasons for the project is to address internet inequality among Rochester Public School District students.

Dunn explained, "There are about 400 kids that live in the vicinity of the areas that will receive this service. This will provide them with an opportunity to have a stable internet connection which is really that lifeline to a classroom that will allow learning during this pandemic."

The project could save families around $100 a month in internet fees that can otherwise be used for necessities like rent and utilities.

The project will cost an estimated $153,000 and will be completed by Jaguar Communications.