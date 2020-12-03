Free entrance to Olmsted County parks through April 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Entrance fees for Olmsted County parks are being suspended until April 30, 2021.

The County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to allow free entrance to any Olmsted County park, including Chester Woods, starting on Friday.

“Both avid and new park users have flocked to parks during the COVID-19 pandemic, including right here in Olmsted County,” says Olmsted County Board Chair Matt Flynn. “Our parks and natural resources provide recreation and rejuvenation in an outdoor setting where physical distancing is highly achievable. As part of the county wellness initiative, the county board believes it’s important for all our park visitors to enjoy Olmsted County parks free of charge at a time when COVID-19 is straining our community.”

Those visiting county parks are asked to follow the following guidelines to help ensure a safe experience and minimize the spread of COVID-19:

- If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g. fever, cough, difficulty breathing, etc.), stay home and do not engage in outdoor activities.

- Strongly consider visiting Olmsted County parks during non-peak times (mid-day on weekdays).

- Venture to more remote areas of the parks with less traffic.

- Limit gathering before or after park activities.

- Remain at least six feet away from others.

- Do not visit the parks in a group that include people from outside your immediate household.

- Face coverings are strongly encouraged, but not required, for people participating in recreational activities when physical distancing is not possible or difficult to maintain.

- Consider bringing an extra face covering with you so you have a dry one if yours gets wet or icy during outdoor recreation.

- Face coverings are not a replacement for physical distancing.

- Come prepared. Currently, there are no public buildings open at Olmsted County parks and no warming houses available during your stay. Dress in layers and be able to warm up in your car if necessary.

“We have designated trails for each user group – for instance, special trails for cross-country skiing and fat tire biking. We ask that you please follow the signs and only use each trail for its intended purpose,” says Olmsted County Park Superintendent Karlin Ziegler. “If you happen to find yourself on a ski trail and you’re at the park for hiking, please do not use the ski trail. We have maps on our website that outline our park’s trails and the specific user groups they are designed for. Please consider downloading a map, so you’re prepared when you arrive at the park.”