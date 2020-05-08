Free drive-in movie to help you get out of the house, but remember to social distance

RACINE, Minn. - If you're sick of sitting inside all day, you might be in luck! Multiple organizations are coming together to host a drive-in moviefor the second time.

You can head on down to the Bar 'N Grill in Racine on Saturday, park you car, sit back and enjoy the movie that'll be playing right in front of you. You have the choice of 'Cars' or 'Super Troopers.' There are a few things to remember beforehand. While you might be anxious and excited to see your friends again, it's important you still practice social distancing if you do attend.

Greg Melartin with Fins and Films, one of the organizations behind the drive-in, said this isn't a time to get out and socialize with each other. But rather to bring some positivity and hopefully allow the community to have a fun night. He said at the last drive-in film, cars were lined out the gate hours before the showing started, which is great to see. However this time around, they're better prepared. "We're trying to show people that although there's a pandemic, we can still live our lives but we have to do it smartly," explained Melartin. "Whenever you're out and about, wear a mask. Your car is a cocoon so stay inside your vehicle."

During the first drive-in event, Fins and Films collected donations of food and money for Grand Meadow and Spring Valley food shelves. They were able to donate 5 carts full of food and $1,100. This time around, donations will be given to Grand Meadow and Spring Valley fire departments. Only 150 cars are allowed in the parking lot to help with distancing, so it's first come, first serve. The first showing will start around 8:30 p.m.