Free downtown parking extended in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Free three-hour parking in downtown Rochester ramps will continue through the end of 2020.

Free parking vouchers will be offered at the register for customers who buy anything from a participating retail, dining, or service businesses in downtown Rochester.

Supporting our local businesses into the end of 2020 is more important than ever,” says Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director. “We hope this makes downtown shopping over the holidays even easier: Visitors can park once and walk to more than 100 retailers and restaurants.”

This free parking program is supported by the City of Rochester’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) funding. For a list of downtown businesses with vouchers and full program details, click here.