Free digital Covid-19 screening service now available for Minnesota businesses

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota IT Services, the Minnesota Safety Council, and Target partnered to create a digital health screening service for businesses.

The Minnesota Symptom Screener is designed to screen people entering the workplace. People answer a few health-related questions and may have their temperature taken. This collected data creates reports to identify health trends in the workplace and help businesses shape their response.

"We're excited to put a tool into the Minnesota marketplace, excited to see how Minnesota technology can potentially help us innovate and evolve it other time to really make it the most useful thing for Minnesotans," says Tarek Tomes, Commissioner of Minnesota IT Services.

All businesses need to use it is a mobile phone, a Google email account, and optional infrared thermometer. The digital tool is free. Businesses must register with the service to get started.

All data created by the resource is owned by the business using it. It is not obligated to share it with the state or anyone else.