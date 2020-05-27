Free counseling for Iowans affected by the pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – Any Iowan affected by the coronavirus pandemic is now eligible for free virtual counseling.

The Iowa Department of Human Service says it’s received $1 million for a new program called COVID Recovery Iowa where people of all ages may join groups online to find support and learn new strategies to cope with the effects of the pandemic in a variety of creative ways.

“We are so grateful to our federal partners for providing Iowa with this critical funding,” says DHS Director Kelly Garcia. “It’s not uncommon to experience feelings of stress or anxiety during uncertain times. This funding will help us support Iowans across the state who are trying to find their new normal.”

People can join COVID Recovery Iowa by:

• Calling 1-800-447-1985 to connect with a counselor specializing in rural issues and agriculture 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

• Calling the Iowa Warm Line, 1-844-775-9276, to connect with a peer counselor or request to get in touch with a COVID Recovery Iowa counselor.

• Visiting www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org and complete a contact form and a counselor will get back to you.

COVID Recovery Iowa is planning to announce additional programs in the coming weeks to help Iowans build coping skills and resilience.