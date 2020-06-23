Free coronavirus tests available in Osage

OSAGE, Iowa – North Iowans have a new place to go for COVID-19 tests.

Mitchell County Public Health says a Test Iowa site has been set up at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. Anyone who lives in Iowa can get a coronavirus test for free after taking an assessment online at testiowa.com. After getting a special code, people can then call Mitchell County Public Health at 641-832-3500 to make an appointment.

Laura Husiman of Mitchell County Home Health Care & Public Health says they’ve heard of people paying for COVID-19 tests at their doctor’s office or traveling to places like Des Moines or Waterloo and they wanted to remind people free tests are available in Osage.