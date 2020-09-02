Free coronavirus saliva tests offered to Minnesota's teachers and child care workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says free COVID-19 saliva tests are being offered to teachers, school staff, and childcare providers across Minnesota.

Over 250,000 tests are available.

“As a classroom teacher for more than 20 years and a parent of a child in public schools, I know that a safe classroom is the foundation for learning,” says Governor Walz. “Those educating and caring for Minnesota’s next generation deserve the peace of mind that these COVID-19 tests will provide.”

The Minnesota Department of Education says it has emailed thousands of unique codes that can be used to request a saliva test, which will be given to all staff currently employed by Minnesota’s school districts, charter schools, tribal schools, and nonpublic schools. The Department of Human Services has also provided codes to all staff currently working in licensed child care settings and certified centers.

“All families in our state, including our littlest Minnesotans, want to know their teachers, school nutrition workers, and child care staff are supported. This means if they are exposed to COVID-19 as a frontline worker, we work to make sure they have access to testing,” says Lt Governor Flanagan. “Our goal is to create safe in-person learning for as many children as possible, and saliva tests are one piece of the puzzle to support that plan.”

Providing testing to roughly 250,000 education and child care professionals is estimated to cost Minnesota $6 million. Teachers and staff are not required to take the tests before coming back to the classroom or to continue working in a child care setting.

“A central part of our state’s COVID strategy is testing,” says Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Adding saliva testing to our testing ecosystem both grows and diversifies our testing capacity. Teachers, school staff, child care center employees have a responsibility to get tested if they believe they’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or are feeling symptoms themselves. We hope this test will provide a convenient, reliable, and quick option for them.”