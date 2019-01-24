Free bus rides for federal employees

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We are now over a month into the government shutdown...and thousands of federal employees across the nation are going without pay.

To help ease some of those workers' money worries, Rochester City Council unanimously voted to authorized free rides for federal workers on public during the partial shutdown.

“City staff has really done what we can to put this program in place right away so we can offer free rides to all federal employees who are affected,” said communications and public outreach coordinator Nick Lemmer.

We also spoke to Council President Randy Staver who wants to remind the community that there is help in the community.

“We want to help out federal workers,” he said.

He says there are other options for those who are late on bills. Staver wants to remind people that Rochester Public Utilities doesn’t have an interest fee on late payments and your heat will not be turned off during the winter.

Rochester Public Transit says the free rides will continue until the shutdown ends or additional action is taken by the council.