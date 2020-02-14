Free Valentine's Day Weddings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Love is in the air at the Olmsted County Government Center. More than 20 couples tied the knot on Valentine's Day, for free.
That includes John Beaudion and Angela Whipple, who have been together for 13 years.
"It just kind of all worked out," Whipple said.
"We either had the money and no time. Or time and no money, we couldn't get the two together.This is an amazing opportunity and we are so appreciative for it," Beaudoin said.
Orginally the plan was to have three judges marry fifteen couples. But there was so much interest, they added another judge so they could marry more couples.
