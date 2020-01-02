ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who said he just wanted a “free TV” is pleading guilty to 3rd degree burglary.
Scott Wade Ramey, 44 of Rochester, was arrested on October 25, 2019, after a woman called police and said Ramey was inside her screened-in porch stealing some boots. Ramey was later found outside the Rochester Salvation Army and police say he claimed he went to the women’s home to pick up a free television.
Ramey’s sentencing is set for February 10.
