Free TB tests to be offered in Franklin County before Christmas

School district and health officials still working to determine who may have been exposed.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health is expected to offer free tests before Christmas break for those possibly exposed to tuberculosis (TB) at the Hampton high school.

The Hampton-Dumont Community School District says the district nurse is working with Franklin General, Franklin County Public Health and the State Public Health director to finalize the list of those possibly exposed and notify them about being tested.

If any treatment is necessary, it will be offered free through the Iowa TB program.

The school district announced on Monday there had been a TB exposure and said it involved a high school student on Tuesday. The district says the student’s siblings will not be attending class until they have been tested by a doctor or the public health department.

For more information on tuberculosis, click here and here.

