Free Rides to the polls on Election Day

This election day -- Lime -- the electric scooter rental company, is offering free rides to the polls.

Given the importance of this election, the company aims to increase voter registration and voter turnout.

To create a safe way for voters to get to the polls, the app hopes to break down transportation barriers in a free, sustainable, and socially distant way.

Lime partnered with nonprofit voter organization ‘When We All Vote’ to increase voter registration by giving access to registration directly in the Lime app.

They're also teaming up with 'Power the Polls' -- bringing attention to the shortage of poll workers this election, due to concerns surrounding covid.

Jonathan Perri, Director of Advocacy at Lime says, “In the 2016 election, transportation issues were cited as one of the main reasons Americans did not vote on Election Day, and as a company that provides sustainable transportation options our ‘Lime to the polls’ initiative allows us to break down those barriers.”

To take advantage of this opportunity, use promotional code ‘LIMEPOLLS2020’ to receive two free rides up to 30 minutes on November 3rd.