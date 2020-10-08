Free parking available in downtown Rochester began Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Free parking will be available in Downtown Rochester beginning Thursday.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance is footing the bill for parking expenses for customers who visit downtown businesses through the end of October.

Patrons will receive a three-hour voucher from the business they visit, which will be usable at any of six municipal parking ramps.

Holly Masek, Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance, says many businesses have made adjustments to keep customers safe, particularly restaurants which have added outdoor dining options.

"If you come downtown, you may see something you've never seen before," said Masek. "And they really want to forge those connections with their local community. We have a lot of patient traffic downtown, but what they want right now is to know that Rochester supports them."

Masek tells KIMT News 3 if the offer goes well this month, the Downtown Alliance may create a similar promotion during the holiday season.