Free NARCAN available at Iowa pharmacies

DES MOINES, Iowa – An antidote for some drug overdoses is being given away for free at Iowa pharmacies.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Iowa Board of Pharmacy are teaming up on a new initiative to make up to NARCAN nasal spray kits available to anyone 18 years or older, if approved by a pharmacist.

“This allows Iowans to be prepared in the event they encounter someone experiencing a suspected opioid overdose, or perhaps use opioids themselves and want others they’re involved with to know they have it,” says IDPH Opioid Initiatives Director Kevin Gabbert. “While the dynamics of opioid misuse are complicated, greater availability of naloxone can help keep people alive, offer a chance to get help, and begin a journey of recovery.”

State officials say opioid involved deaths in Iowa dropped from 206 in 2017 to 137 in 2018, but then rose to 155 in 2019.

“This program completely eliminates financial barriers to access the antidote to opioid overdoses,” says Iowa Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Andrew Funk. “It’s wonderful to see the confidence the department has in pharmacies and pharmacists across the state of Iowa by its willingness to partner with pharmacists, one of the most accessible healthcare providers. I’m excited to see the impact that this new endeavor will have on the health of Iowans.”