Free drive-in movies at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We all know the saying 'the show must go on,' and that's exactly the attitude organizers of the Olmsted County Fair are taking witha a new drive-in movie series.

Blockbuster films like Independence Day and the original Star Wars trilogy will be showing for free through the end of September.

Organizer Brandon Helgerson says while there's no cost to attend, donations are always appreciated.

"If you can afford, we ask that you make a donation. But this is something that more importantly than raising funds, it was more about giving back to the community," said Helgerson.

Not to play spoiler, but the upcoming lineup of movies showing at the fairgrounds is well worth the price of admission. You can see a full list of upcoming screenings by following this link.