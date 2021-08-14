Free Comic Book Day returns in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – After cancellation and a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Free Comic Book Day returned Saturday at comic book shops across the country.

Oak Leak Comics & Collectibles in Mason City rolled out the red carpet with cosplayers, games, and inflatables in addition to dozens of free comic books.

This annual event is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, after being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and pushed back from its traditional date in May due to continued concern over the coronavirus.

“In the past two decades, fans have experienced some truly remarkable Free Comic Book Day events because of the commitment of our partners to create an incredible celebration of comics,” says Steve Geppi, President, Chairman, and CEO of Geppi Family Enterprises, the founders of Free Comic Book Day. “It’s such an energizing day and we look forward to making our 20th anniversary celebration the best one yet!”

Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles will be open Saturday until 6 pm.