OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Fraud cases continue to creep up in southeastern Minnesota as the holidays near.

Authorities said Tuesday a 44-year-old Rochester woman lost nearly $2,000 in a fraud case after she thought she received an email from her boss.

The business she works for does go out and buy giftcards for those who need them, so it was not out of the ordinary for someone to do that. The total amount lost was $1,800.

The boss did not send the email