Franklin County woman in life-threatening collision in Minnesota

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa woman was gravely hurt in a collision in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:30 am Wednesday on Highway 169, south of Garrison along Mille Lacs Lake. Robert Lee Nickaboine, 21 of Onamia, was driving an SUV north when the State Patrol says he crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with the southbound minivan driven by Amy Jo Ruiz, 34 of Hampton, IA. The road was snow and ice-covered at the time of the collision and a crash report lists “alcohol involved” for Nickaboine’s driving.

The State Patrol says Ruiz suffered life threatening injuries and Nickaboine and his passenger, Chey Amos Garbow, 17 of Onamia, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Garrison Fire Department assisted at the scene.