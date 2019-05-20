Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Franklin County woman arrested for shoplifting is sentenced on other charges

Gets jail time and probation.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 5:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Sheffield woman arrested for shoplifting at the Mason City Walmart is sentenced on other charges.

Dawn Renee McKinney-Biddick, 43, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. Charges of 5th degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility were dropped as part of a plea deal.

McKinney-Biddick has been sentenced to 14 days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and a $315 fine.

Authorities say McKinney-Biddick stole over $100 dollars in items from Walmart in February and a search after her arrest found meth and three syringes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Image

Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal

Image

Dr. Oz - Pets helping with your health

Image

My Money - Be sure to factor in savings for your budget

Community Events