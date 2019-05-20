Franklin County woman arrested for shoplifting is sentenced on other charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Sheffield woman arrested for shoplifting at the Mason City Walmart is sentenced on other charges.

Dawn Renee McKinney-Biddick, 43, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. Charges of 5th degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility were dropped as part of a plea deal.

McKinney-Biddick has been sentenced to 14 days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and a $315 fine.

Authorities say McKinney-Biddick stole over $100 dollars in items from Walmart in February and a search after her arrest found meth and three syringes.