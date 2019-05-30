Franklin County men now facing federal drug charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Two men arrested after a Franklin County drug raid are now facing federal charges and one of them is a fugitive.

David Andrew Fielding, 40 of Hansell, and Martin Rodriguez, 56 of Hampton, were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies cooperated in searching two locations in Hansell in early May. Investigators say multiple pounds of Ice methamphetamine were found, estimated to be worth more than $60,000, along with firearms.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in Franklin County Court Thursday to be arraigned for a controlled substance charge, control of a firearm by a felon, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He did not appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

State charges against Fielding have been dismissed after he, Rodriguez, and a third man named Kevin Scott Hejlik were indicted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. All three are accused of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Fielding and Rodriguez are also charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, while Fielding is additionally accused of distribution of meth and Rodriguez is charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.