Franklin County man takes plea deal over meth, pot crimes

HAMPTON, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a Franklin County drug case.

Britt Elmer Pleggenkuhle, 55 of Hampton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Hampton police say they searched Pleggenkuhle’s home in the 400 block of 1st Street SW on August 3 and found 85 grams of meth, 43 grams of marijuana, two scales, numerous baggies, and other drug paraphernalia.

Pleggenkuhle has now agreed to plead guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp. The other charges have been dismissed. A sentencing hearing is now set for December 9.