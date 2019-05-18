Franklin County man sentenced for standoff with law enforcement

CLARION, Iowa – A Franklin County man is sentenced for a standoff in Wright County.
Andrew George Schroeder, 37 of Coulter, pleaded guilty to trespass, interference with official acts, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and 4th degree criminal mischief.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Belmond Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement surrounded a rural home east of Belmond on April 7, 2018, after being told Schroeder was inside and may have had access to weapons.
Schroder eventually surrendered to authorities.
He’s been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and sentenced to time served.
