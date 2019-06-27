Franklin County man sentenced for lascivious acts

HAMPTON, Iowa – It’s probation for a Coulter man who performed sex acts on a child.
Clair Nelson Heiserman, 75, received five years of probation Thursday and was ordered to pay $200 in sexual abuse surcharges. Heiserman must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say Heiserman performed sex acts on a child under the age of 12 on “many different occasions.”
