Clear

Franklin County man sentenced for lascivious acts

Authorities say victim was under 12 years old.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa – It’s probation for a Coulter man who performed sex acts on a child.

Clair Nelson Heiserman, 75, received five years of probation Thursday and was ordered to pay $200 in sexual abuse surcharges. Heiserman must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say Heiserman performed sex acts on a child under the age of 12 on “many different occasions.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Image

Protect your eyes

Image

No backpacks at theater

Image

MCHS Consolidation: Next Phase

Image

Efforts to Revive Public Library

Image

Request for Public Input for DMC

Image

Tobacco 21 Ordinance Takes Effect July 1

Image

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K9 places first at annual trials

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight

Image

Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City

Community Events