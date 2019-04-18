Franklin County man pleads guilty to sex acts with a child

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Coulter man is pleading guilty to two counts of lascivious act with a child.
Clair Nelson Heiserman, 74, had been charged in February with 2nd degree sexual abuse but reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Authorities say Heiserman performed sex acts on a child under the age of 12 on “many different occasions” between June 2012 and September 2018.
No sentencing date has been set.
