Franklin County man charged with attempted break-in

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man is facing charges after allegedly trying to break into a home on Friday.

Austin Taylor Lee Hogan, 30 of Hampton, is accused of attempted 1st degree burglary and domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapons. Hampton police say they were called to an address on 7th Avenue NE just after 1 am by a woman saying a man with a gun was trying to get into her home through the back porch.

Officers say they arrived at the scene to find an “obviously intoxicated and confrontational” Hogan who repeatedly refused to obey commands and had to be pinned to the ground and handcuffed. Police say they found a loaded .45 caliber handgun on the back porch.