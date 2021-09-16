Franklin County man accused of meth and pot crimes

HAMPTON, Iowa – A Franklin County man is pleading not guilty to meth and pot charges.

Britt Elmer Pleggenkuhle, 55 of Hampton, was accused in August of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

The Hampton Police Department says it searched Pleggenkuhle’s home in the 400 block of 1st Street SW on August 3 and found 85 grams of meth, 43 grams of marijuana, two scales, numerous baggies, and other drug paraphernalia.

A trial is now set to begin on November 2.