Frank LLoyd Wright inspired crosswalk murals increase pedestrian safety and accessibility

MASON CITY, Iowa - The first of several Frank LLoyd Wright Prairie School inspired crosswalk murals is complete in Mason City on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Another mid-block mural will be painted farther down the road in front of Music Man Square. An ADA ramp will be installed and there will be a flashing traffic stop to allow pedestrians to cross safely.

"With the River City Renaissance project, as we have a hotel just on the other side of Music Man Square, there will probably be increased pedestrian traffic," says Robin Anderson, President and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. She would also like to add crosswalk murals along the sculpture walk.

Painting of a Prairie School inspired mural on the Commerce building will begin Monday.