Francis Lauer switching to telehealth appointments

Providers at Francis Lauer say they've actually had less no-shows since they went to virtual appointments.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 9:34 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Francis Lauer will be seeing patients through video chat and by telephone because of the coronavirus. 

The changes apply to those seeking treatment for behavioral health issues and medication management.  Therapists will be working from home, to protect temselves and their patients from any unnecessary exposure.  

Program director Shanda Hansen says these online appointments might continue for some patients even after the coronavirus danger has passed.

"It's given us another opportunity to serve even better than we were before. people like options and so this is equipped all of our staff members to continue this telehealth element as we move forward as a provider both in person and via telehealth," said Hansen.

Before the coronavirus hit, the facility had nearly 55 employees on-site.  Now there are only about 10 workers at the building.

Francis Lauer is also urging those who are feeling stress and anxiety related to the pandemic to give them a call at (641) 423-7362.

