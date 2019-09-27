Clear
Francis Lauer begins Rapid Rehousing program in Cerro Gordo County

The organization wants to get homeless youth off the streets and into a stable home as quickly as possible.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Francis Lauer is implementing a program that will take homeless youth between the ages of 18 - 24 and find them a permanent home as quickly as possible.  

Young adults who are in the program are assigned a housing advocate, who helps them find a job, an apartment, and teaches them some life skills, like financial management.  When a home is found, Francis Lauer does provide some financial support to help pay the rent, until the person earns enough through regular employment.  The goal of the program is to create self-sufficiency.

Rapid Rehoming follows what's called a housing first model, where the most basic needs of a person are met, and then other issues such as addiction treatment or mental health counseling can continue.

Since the program began on September 1st, they have already been successful in finding a client a stable place to live.

