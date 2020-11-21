Fourth straight day of over 50 new COVID deaths in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is reporting over 6,200 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 51 deaths.

The 6,265 new cases reported Saturday brings the state total to 262,952 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,201 deaths. Minnesota has now had more than 50 coronavirus deaths for four straight days and has reported double-figure new deaths for 25 of the last 26 days.

The Minnesota Department of health says 3,712,110 COVID-19 tests have been administered. That’s more than half of the state’s total population.

Over 1,000 new coronavirus case are being reported Saturday in Hennepin County. In the KIMT viewing area:

Olmsted County – 92 new cases

Mower County – 28 new cases

Freeborn County – 28 new cases

Dodge County – 13 new cases

Fillmore County – 8 new cases

