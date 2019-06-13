Fourth sentence handed down for Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fourth person is sentenced for a December 2018 drug bust.

Jessica Ann Kuhlmann, 39 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to 5th degree drug possession and received two years of supervised probation. She must also either do 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine.

Kulhmann is one of seven people arrested after Rochester police searched a home in the 3500 block of 21st Avenue NW and say they found drug paraphernalia and 80 grams of methamphetamine. Of the others:

Ann Marie Jessen-Ford and Douglas Howard Ray entered guilty pleas to 5th degree drug possession and were sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Robert Dean Sonnenberg pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and possession of a firearm or ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 15 years of probation.

Tony Earl Tri pleaded not guilty to 1st degree sale and 1st degree possession of drugs. His trial is scheduled to start on July 22.

Danny Ray Cooper II has not entered a plea to one count of 5th degree drug possession.

David Patrick Fournier is set to stand trial on September 16 for 5th degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles.