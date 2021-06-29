Fourth of July fireworks have some Minnesota officials concerned as the drought continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several regions of the country are experiencing their worst drought conditions in more than a century. When you combine that with many Americans longing for a Fourth of July celebration, the weekend could go up in flames.

A majority of the Fourth of July festivities were canceled last year because of the pandemic. So, fireworks industry professionals are anticipating a huge increase in sales this year. But Minnesota authorities are also expecting a longer wildfire season than usual. Wildfires are typically at the peak during spring and fall in Minnesota with summer slowing the rate down because of rain.

Rochester firefighter, Chad Kuhlman, said if you're planning on lighting your own fireworks, you must follow the local restrictions. He advises lighting them from a flat location and have some kind of water source on hand. "Use them away from trees and houses. Point sparklers and other types of fireworks away from people and animals," he explained. "We'll all try to be safe that way."

Even the smallest of fireworks can get up to 1200 degrees, which is how hot a wildfire burns. "Sparklers, for instance, they're not always safe. They say that 30% of the injuries caused by fireworks over the Fourth of July are due to simple things such as sparklers," said Kuhlman. "And 45% of those are in children."

The National Fire Protection Association reports more than 15,000 Americans went to the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries last year. That's thousands more than the year before.

Kuhlman recommends having a bucket of water available afterward to put the used fireworks and sparklers into, so you can properly get rid of them the next day.