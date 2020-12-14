Clear
Fourth man sentenced for violent Rochester home invasion

Ngor Mabor (left), Nelson Soro (middle) and Mohamed Mohamed

Female victim was repeatedly hit in the face.

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The final sentence is handed down in a violent home invasion where a woman was repeatedly hit in the face with a heavy flashlight.

Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 20 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to felony robbery for incident on February 7, 2019. He was ordered Monday to spend 10 years on supervised probation, pay $2,145.58 in restitution, and either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.


Trevor Boysen

Mohamed was one of four men accused of rushing into an apartment in the 300 block of Town Club Parkway in Rochester. Authorities say the men were carrying guns and assaulted the female victim.

The other three men charged in this case have also been sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation. Ngor Mabor pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary and Trevor Boysen and Nelson Soro pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary.

