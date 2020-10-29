Fourth guilty plea in Rochester home invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The final defendant in a violent home invasion is pleading guilty.

Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 19 of Rochester, entered a plea of guilty Thursday to one count of felony robbery. His sentencing is set for December 14 in Olmsted County District Court.



Authorities say Mohamed is one of four men who rushed into an apartment in the 300 block of Town Club Parkway in Rochester on February 7, 2019. Law enforcement says the men were carrying guns and a female was repeatedly hit in the face with a heavy flashlight.

Of the other men charged in this case:

Ngor Marial Mabor pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary.

Trevor Michael Boysen and Nelson Augustino Soro pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary.

All three were sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.