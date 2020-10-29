Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fourth guilty plea in Rochester home invasion

Ngor Mabor (left), Nelson Soro (middle) and Mohamed Mohamed

Police say woman was beaten with a heavy flashlight.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The final defendant in a violent home invasion is pleading guilty.

Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 19 of Rochester, entered a plea of guilty Thursday to one count of felony robbery. His sentencing is set for December 14 in Olmsted County District Court.


Trevor Boysen

Authorities say Mohamed is one of four men who rushed into an apartment in the 300 block of Town Club Parkway in Rochester on February 7, 2019. Law enforcement says the men were carrying guns and a female was repeatedly hit in the face with a heavy flashlight.

Of the other men charged in this case:

Ngor Marial Mabor pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary.

Trevor Michael Boysen and Nelson Augustino Soro pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary.

All three were sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 139444

Reported Deaths: 2440
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin34988995
Ramsey14471364
Dakota10132138
Anoka9160153
Washington623372
Stearns608248
Scott354934
Olmsted335930
St. Louis314271
Wright265315
Clay246443
Nobles231918
Blue Earth20857
Carver18677
Kandiyohi17835
Sherburne176322
Rice168310
Mower153918
Winona129619
Chisago11142
Crow Wing108322
Benton10099
Lyon10076
Waseca9419
Beltrami9278
Otter Tail9217
Todd8726
Morrison8029
Steele7873
Polk7864
Itasca77117
Nicollet75618
Douglas7344
Freeborn7004
Le Sueur6516
Goodhue63311
Martin61918
McLeod6154
Becker6044
Isanti5835
Watonwan5814
Pine5630
Carlton4832
Chippewa4693
Mille Lacs43216
Hubbard4233
Cass4055
Dodge4050
Wabasha4050
Pipestone36117
Rock3555
Meeker3483
Brown3353
Roseau3000
Redwood29411
Yellow Medicine2946
Murray2913
Cottonwood2900
Fillmore2650
Renville26313
Sibley2623
Wadena2573
Faribault2440
Kanabec23010
Houston2201
Jackson2191
Swift2122
Pennington2091
Unassigned19553
Lincoln1910
Aitkin1882
Stevens1861
Koochiching1765
Pope1650
Big Stone1531
Lac qui Parle1453
Wilkin1424
Marshall1371
Lake1290
Clearwater1281
Mahnomen1282
Norman1280
Grant1024
Red Lake822
Traverse580
Kittson500
Lake of the Woods451
Cook180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 119931

Reported Deaths: 1677
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk19440289
Woodbury735998
Johnson596531
Black Hawk5862102
Linn5823132
Dubuque538358
Scott474442
Story408218
Dallas352547
Pottawattamie333245
Sioux249817
Buena Vista227912
Marshall209036
Webster192315
Plymouth170331
Wapello157362
Clinton151627
Muscatine151258
Des Moines147310
Cerro Gordo146127
Crawford137014
Warren12947
Carroll118913
Jasper115034
Henry10955
Marion104811
Tama98637
Lee98311
Delaware81713
Dickinson7769
Wright7481
Boone7369
Mahaska72824
Bremer7029
Harrison68415
Washington67711
Jackson6623
Benton6222
Lyon5598
Clay5474
Louisa53415
Winnebago50619
Winneshiek4969
Cedar4947
Hardin4887
Kossuth4850
Hamilton4794
Buchanan4755
Poweshiek47211
Jones4704
Clayton4613
Floyd45211
Emmet44620
Iowa4299
Page4190
Guthrie41315
Mills4133
Cass4123
Cherokee4112
Sac4074
Butler3963
Franklin39318
Shelby3932
Fayette3924
Allamakee3879
Madison3713
Chickasaw3691
Clarke3573
Humboldt3503
Hancock3394
Grundy3326
Palo Alto3262
Calhoun3234
Osceola2930
Mitchell2881
Howard2819
Monroe26411
Union2635
Taylor2522
Jefferson2471
Monona2472
Pocahontas2382
Appanoose2343
Fremont2121
Lucas2106
Ida2082
Adair1911
Greene1890
Montgomery1877
Davis1854
Van Buren1842
Keokuk1711
Decatur1600
Audubon1561
Worth1460
Wayne1343
Ringgold922
Adams841
Unassigned90
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking a breezy weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

President Trump and Joe Biden make their final pitches in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Lowering Rochester speed limits to 20 mph

Image

Rochester Ward 6 candidates discuss priorities

Image

Rochester narrows City Administrator search

Image

Get to know Ward 6 City Council candidates

Image

Shop local Iowa movement offers retailers options

Image

SAW: Dani Johnson from Osage

Image

Officials narrow list of city administrator candidates

Image

Covid-19 cases continue to climb in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Trump rally gathering guidelines

Community Events