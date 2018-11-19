Clear

Fourth arrest in 2017 Winneshiek County drug bust

Jacob Swearingen Jacob Swearingen

Authorities say it stems from federal search warrants served in June 2017.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018
Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – 17 months after a Winneshiek County drug bust, another arrest has been made.

Jacob Swearingen, 22 of Westgate, is facing two felony heroin charges. He was arrested in Linn County on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Winneshiek County Jail on Sunday.

Authorities say this arrest in connected to an investigation and federal search warrants served on June 6, 2017. That initially led to the arrest, federal prosecution and conviction of Kaleb and Cole Breitsprecher for drug and gun crimes. Both brothers were sentenced to three years in federal prison.

The arrest of Chase Heying, 25 of Ossian, on October 18 was also connected to the June 2017 investigation. He is pleading in Winneshiek County District Court not guilty to two controlled substance violations and use of a phony drug tax stamp. Heying’s trial is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2019.

