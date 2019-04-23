Four trials set in Rochester home invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four people are pleading not guilty to a home invasion that sent a woman to the hospital.

Rochester police say it happened on February 7 in the 3000 block of Towne Club Parkway when a marijuana buy was interrupted by men with guns. A woman was hit over the head with a hard object and had to be taken to St. Mary’s for treatment.



Ngor Mabor (left), Nelson Soro (middle) and Mohamed Mohamed Ngor Mabor (left), Nelson Soro (middle) and Mohamed Mohamed

Trevor Boysen Trevor Boysen

Trevor Michael Boysen, Nelson Augustino Soro, Ngor Marial Mabor, and Mohamed Ismail Mohamed are all charged with four counts of aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary, two counts of aiding and abetting 2nd degree assault, and aiding and abetting 1st degree robbery.

Soro, 19 of Rochester, is scheduled to stand trial starting June 10.

Mabor, 19 of Rochester, is due to stand trial beginning August 19.

The trial of Boysen, 24 of Rochester, is set to start on September 23.

Mohamed, 18 of Rochester, is scheduled to stand trial starting October 7.