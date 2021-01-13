Clear
BREAKING NEWS US House votes to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Four-team NBA deal sends Harden to Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets' James Harden leaves the court following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
Houston Rockets' James Harden leaves the court following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)

Indiana and Cleveland also part of trade.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 4:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HOUSTON (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to acquire three-time scoring champion James Harden from the Houston Rockets, a deal that reunites him with Kevin Durant and gives him the move that he has sought for weeks, said a person with knowledge of the situation.

Harden is going to the Nets as part of a four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the trade call with the NBA — which signs off on all deals — has not been completed.

At least four draft picks and additional pick swaps are also part of the deal, the person said. Other key players: Victor Oladipo goes from Indiana to Houston, and Caris Levert goes from Brooklyn to Indiana, the person said, adding that Cleveland was also part of the massive trade.

The deal was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address of sorts following the Rockets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

“We’re just not good enough ... I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said Tuesday night. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

It couldn't, and now he's gone.

It was obvious the end was nearing Wednesday, when the Rockets told him they didn’t want him at practice after his inflammatory comments about the team.

“We felt it was best for James and best for the group for him not to come to practice,” first-year coach Stephen Silas said. About two hours later, ESPN and The Athletic first reported that Harden was being moved.

The disgruntled superstar had remained quiet through months of speculation that he was unhappy in Houston. Silas called the drama surrounding Harden an “all-around messed up situation." He was then asked what he thought about Harden saying the Rockets are “just not good enough."

“That’s hard to hear, especially when you don’t believe it and you know it not to be true," said Silas, who noted he didn’t sleep at all on Tuesday night.

The Rockets begin a three-game road trip on Thursday night with the first of two straight games against San Antonio. The Nets — who now have a Big 3 of their own with Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving, or will when Irving returns to the team — were playing in New York against the Knicks on Wednesday.

The Rockets are just 3-6 so far this season and only Minnesota has a worse record in the Western Conference. The team is clearly in disarray and new arrival John Wall called the situation “rocky.”

“There has to be some sort of resolution, whether it’s a complete buy-in at some level or some other way to kind of get it taken care of,” Silas said. “So, yeah, it’s not it’s not an easy situation by any stretch of the imagination. But the team atmosphere... the good of the team, I say everybody needs to be pointed in the same direction and that’s what’s best.”

Harden won each of the last three scoring titles by notable margins — 2.3 points over Anthony Davis in 2017-18, 8.1 points over Paul George in 2018-19 and 3.8 points over Bradley Beal last season. His 24.8-point average so far this season ranked 18th in the NBA, still putting him among the leaders but obviously well off his usual pace.

He’s averaged at least 25 points per game in each of his eight full seasons with the Rockets, but he has never been able to get the team, which hasn't won a title since winning two straight in 1994-95, past the Western Conference finals.

Harden reported late for camp. He also was fined $50,000 earlier this season for conduct detrimental to the league related to him not following the health and safety protocols put into place by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association for navigating a season during the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 438867

Reported Deaths: 5792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin912921448
Ramsey39186723
Dakota32330310
Anoka30475352
Washington19687213
Stearns17600179
St. Louis13358231
Scott1170393
Wright1140199
Olmsted1008968
Sherburne808262
Carver682735
Clay639278
Rice589164
Kandiyohi548869
Blue Earth530632
Crow Wing472271
Otter Tail446457
Chisago444229
Benton410884
Winona378945
Douglas368365
Nobles362746
Mower353726
Goodhue336753
Polk325553
McLeod320841
Morrison306843
Beltrami302646
Lyon297634
Itasca278841
Becker278338
Isanti278139
Carlton275441
Steele26469
Pine261613
Todd229629
Freeborn229019
Nicollet220036
Brown211334
Mille Lacs211045
Le Sueur205815
Cass201222
Meeker196733
Waseca186815
Martin166426
Wabasha16442
Roseau164116
Hubbard145337
Redwood136627
Renville135439
Houston130513
Chippewa130331
Dodge12854
Cottonwood124217
Fillmore11913
Wadena117713
Rock107411
Sibley10697
Aitkin105733
Watonwan10497
Faribault102214
Kanabec96118
Pennington93915
Yellow Medicine92114
Pipestone91322
Murray8495
Jackson83010
Swift82117
Pope7325
Marshall69615
Stevens6908
Clearwater67914
Lac qui Parle64816
Wilkin6089
Lake60415
Koochiching57210
Unassigned47868
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4503
Grant4237
Norman4208
Mahnomen4067
Kittson35819
Red Lake3144
Traverse2383
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 297586

Reported Deaths: 4168
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44384434
Linn17440268
Scott15081156
Black Hawk13391228
Woodbury12804175
Johnson1178749
Dubuque11138146
Pottawattamie8797111
Dallas861769
Story846233
Webster460668
Cerro Gordo452965
Sioux449551
Clinton441361
Warren422137
Marshall421960
Buena Vista386429
Muscatine378575
Des Moines372640
Plymouth346366
Wapello331995
Jasper309355
Lee307628
Marion295152
Jones268049
Henry259330
Carroll250733
Bremer236748
Crawford226122
Boone211116
Washington209831
Benton206641
Jackson187931
Mahaska187436
Tama183357
Dickinson181722
Delaware169735
Kossuth166141
Clay163619
Wright160024
Hamilton155228
Buchanan154820
Fayette153522
Hardin152630
Harrison151661
Clayton148748
Winneshiek147419
Cedar146519
Page142415
Butler142123
Cherokee136025
Floyd135036
Mills134516
Lyon132232
Poweshiek129124
Hancock126424
Allamakee125026
Calhoun12109
Iowa121022
Grundy117322
Jefferson117223
Winnebago115729
Madison11329
Louisa112928
Mitchell112134
Cass110441
Chickasaw109311
Emmet108830
Sac108515
Union107522
Appanoose106438
Humboldt103119
Guthrie101124
Shelby100126
Franklin98918
Palo Alto8839
Unassigned8610
Keokuk83325
Montgomery81722
Howard79718
Monroe78118
Pocahontas76811
Clarke7607
Ida72930
Davis68120
Greene6747
Adair66920
Lucas6408
Osceola6309
Monona60616
Taylor5869
Worth5803
Fremont4915
Van Buren48512
Decatur4704
Ringgold4189
Wayne41221
Audubon4118
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Winter Storm developing for Thursday and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester Charter Commission Proposes Changes to Park, Library Boards

Image

Smooth like Tschetter: Stewartville hoops aiming high in 2021

Image

Century hopes for an even stronger 2021

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

RPS changes student start times for 2021-2022 school year

Image

Mason City woman was in Washington for Trump Rally

Image

Minnesota eateries welcome indoor diners again: 'Just go with the flow'

Image

SE Minnesota 911 outage

Image

Rochester city leaders discuss park priorities after November referendum

Image

Minnesota bars and restaurants offer a taste of normalcy

Community Events