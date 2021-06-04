Four suspended Rochester bus routes resume service Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four bus routes suspended due to COVID-19 will return to service Monday.

According to Rochester Public Transit:

- Route 217 replaces Route 17 and serves southeast Rochester on Weekdays.

- Route 418 is a weekday route in northwest Rochester and replaces Route 18.

- Route 505 is a shopper route that circulates in north Rochester on Tuesdays.

- Route 506 is a shopper route that circulates in south Rochester on Fridays.

“Returning these four routes means that almost all of the regular service routes have returned to operation in Rochester,” says Rochester Public Transit manager Ia Xiong. “Each month we see more and more of our customers returning to transit. It is a trend we would like to see continue, and bringing back these routes supports that goal.”