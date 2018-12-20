Clear
Four stars for United Way of Olmsted County

Gets top marks from national charity evaluator.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 12:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – America’s largest independent charity evaluator is giving United Way of Olmsted County a 4-star rating.

“United Way of Olmsted County’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds United Way of Olmsted County to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support United Way of Olmsted County.”

Charity Navigator says the rating is based on things like financial health, accountability, and transparency.

“It’s important our donors trust that we’re using their donations wisely to unite people and resources to improve people’s lives in our community,” said President and CEO, Jerome Ferson. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates the strength of our governance and financial accountability practices and both elements of maintaining your trust.”

United Way of Olmsted County’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org.

