Four southern Minnesota airports getting more than $1.5 million in federal grants

WASHINGTON, DC – Four southern Minnesota airports are getting part of $845 million in grants announced Thursday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The money is going to 388 airports in 49 states and the District of Columbia to mitigate environmental impacts, increase accessibility, and expand capacity.

“We don’t want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic. We want our airports to be better than ever–accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities, and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans,” says U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

In Minnesota:

- The Austin Municipal Airport is getting $300,000 to Install airfield guidance signs, install runway vertical/visual guidance system, reconstruct taxiway lighting, reconstruct or replace airport lighting vault, and rehabilitate runway lighting.

- The Fillmore County Airport in Preston is getting $673,331 to construct a taxilane and to construct or improve a hanger.

- The Red Wing Regional Airport is getting $742,134 to expand its apron, the area of an airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled, boarded, or maintained.

- Waseca Municipal Airport is getting $70,500 for hanger improvements.