Four southeran MN groups benefit from POET Biorefining grants

GLENVILLE, Minn. – POET Biorefining is awarding grants to four southern Minnesota organizations.

As part of its “Never Satisfied” program, the biofuel producer has awarded money to:

• Glenville-Emmons High School for Teen Advocate Group (TAG), their student-led program to stimulate student awareness of social issues through educational programming and community events.

• Glenville-Emmons Schools & Community Foundation for the Glenville-Emmons Backpack Program that provides nutritious food support to students over the weekend.

• Hayward Fire Department to improve their grain bin rescue equipment.

• LIFE Mower County, formerly The Arc Mower County, to promote the organization’s new name and continue their mission to empower and enrich lives for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“The two programs through the Glenville-Emmons Schools, LIFE Mower County’s mission, and improved rescue equipment for the Hayward Fire Department will contribute to enhancing community life — something that's very important to us as we award these 'Never Satisfied' grants," says Jeff Ewing, General Manager, POET Biorefining–Glenville.

POET Biorefining–Glenville presented the Never Satisfied grant award to the Glenville-Emmons Schools. From left to right: Jeff Ewing, General Manager, POET Biorefining–Glenville; Sheena Possin, Social Worker, Glenville-Emmons Schools.