Four sentenced for Winneshiek County drug bust

DECORAH, Iowa – Four people have now been sentenced over the discovery of a “large amount” of narcotics in Winneshiek County.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was called about a disturbance in Ossian on April 12. Deputies said they found Michael Foland and Joshua Koller intoxicated and in possession of a loaded firearm. That led to the search of an apartment and vehicle where investigators said a large amount of marijuana and prescription pills along with scales and packaging materials were found.

Two other people were ultimately arrested in connection with this case. They have all now pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Foland entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver Xanax and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He received three to five years of probation.

Koller pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver drugs and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Sydney Michial Winter pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp and was sentenced to three to five years of probation.

Carson Marie Larson entered a guilty plea to possession of marijuana. Larson was sentenced to one year of probation and fined $430.

All four received deferred judgments, meaning these convictions will be removed from their records if they successfully complete their probation.