Four semis collide on I-35 in Freeborn County

One driver injured in crash on snow-covered highway.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 8:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four semis crashed together Friday afternoon in Freeborn County but only one person was injured.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near mile marker 16 around 1:50 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says all four semis lost control due to snowy and icy conditions and collided with each other.

Only one semi driver, Viktar Yermakovich, 45 of Albertville, was hurt. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says all four drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department, Geneva Fire Department, Ellendale Ambulance, Gold Cross Ambulance, and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.

