Four police officers hurt in Illinois shooting

Man in custody.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A city spokesman says four police officers were wounded in a shooting at a business in suburban Chicago.

Clayton Muhammad, the director of communications for the city of Aurora, told ABC7 that the officers are in stable condition following the shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. building Friday afternoon.

Muhammad did not say the officers were shot or if anyone else was hurt.

Authorities say a suspect has been apprehended.

Live TV reports showed dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co. Several ATF teams responded to the shooting and were at the scene, according to the agency's Chicago spokeswoman, and the FBI said it also was responding.

John Probst told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door of the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon. Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works at the company. He said the gunman has "a pistol with a laser."

Probst says he wasn't hurt but that another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad."

The company makes valves for portable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial purposes.

West Aurora School District 129 said on its website that it was keeping all students in their classrooms as police investigate, but that "teaching will continue with reduced movement."

Spokespeople for Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora and Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove did not immediately return messages seeking information about whether either hospital was treating victims from the shooting.

Aurora is city of about 200,000 peole about 38 miles west of Chicago.

