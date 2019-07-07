Clear

Four people in Freeborn County rollover

ATV went out of control Sunday morning.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 9:29 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HOLLANDALE, Minn. – A rollover accident in Freeborn County Sunday morning caused injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Polaris Ranger ATV was going southbound South Island Circle around 5 am when it went out of control, rolled onto Highway 251, and came to a stop on its driver’s side in the middle of the highway.

The State Patrol says the 30-year-old female driver and her three passengers are all from Hollandale. The passengers were two men, ages 43 and 35, and a 38-year-old woman. No details on their injuries is being released at this time.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department, Hollandale Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Mayo 1 all assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking summer sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

Image

Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win

Image

Hazardous flooding impacts residents

Image

Body of missing man found in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Parklet is open for business

Image

Channel One needs help after flooding

Image

Garbage truck law

Image

Banning hairstyle discrimination

Image

Man pinned under truck

Image

Softball highlights: Crestwood and St. Ansgar go 11 innings in marathon game

Community Events