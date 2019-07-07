Four people in Freeborn County rollover

HOLLANDALE, Minn. – A rollover accident in Freeborn County Sunday morning caused injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Polaris Ranger ATV was going southbound South Island Circle around 5 am when it went out of control, rolled onto Highway 251, and came to a stop on its driver’s side in the middle of the highway.
The State Patrol says the 30-year-old female driver and her three passengers are all from Hollandale. The passengers were two men, ages 43 and 35, and a 38-year-old woman. No details on their injuries is being released at this time.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department, Hollandale Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Mayo 1 all assisted at the scene.
