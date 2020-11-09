Four of five charged in Austin drug raids now sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – Four of five people arrested in February drug raids have now been sentenced.

Austin police say they raided two apartments in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SE on February 20, finding meth and marijuana. That led to charges against Jerry Hoy, Andrew Alexander, Kody Larson, Kelvin Cotton, and Kron Stevenson.

Hoy, 49 of Austin, pleaded guilty to felony 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced Monday to one year and three months in prison, with credit for 139 days already served.

Alexander, 38 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. He was given five years of supervised probation

Larson, 25 of Austin, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor 5th degree drug possession and got a stay of adjudication and one years of supervised probation. If Larson successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Cotton, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs and was sentenced to 25 year of supervised probation, 21 days in jail, and a $10,000 fine.

Stevenson, 20 of Austin, has pleaded not guilty to 3rd and 5th degree drug possession. No trial date has been set in his case.

A sixth person, Betheny Kuehn of Austin, was also arrested in this case but charges against her were dismissed.